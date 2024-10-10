Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF Camp Narashino Training Area, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Approximately 90 JGSDF paratroopers performed a static-line jump from two USAF C-130 J's, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.17.2024 01:16
|Photo ID:
|8701775
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-PM645-2156
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.