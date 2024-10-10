U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF Camp Narashino Training Area, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Approximately 90 JGSDF paratroopers performed a static-line jump from two USAF C-130 J's, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)