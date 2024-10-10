Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training

    JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JAPAN

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade descend from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron over JGSDF Camp Narashino Training Area, Japan, Oct. 1, 2024. Approximately 90 JGSDF paratroopers performed a static-line jump from two USAF C-130 J's, showcasing the strategic importance of engaging in airborne operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 01:16
    Photo ID: 8701775
    VIRIN: 241001-F-PM645-2156
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.18 MB
    Location: JGSDF NARASHINO TRAINING FIELD, CHIBA, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training [Image 4 of 4], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training
    U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training
    U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training
    U.S. Air Force, JGSDF collaborate for static line jump training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    free and open Indo-Pacific
    Agile Combat Employment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download