    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill [Image 17 of 18]

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.16.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241016-N-CT713-1072 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 16, 2024) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Chris Ivan Orpilla, a native of Stockton, California, stows firefighting gear after a general quarters training evolution aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 01:21
    Photo ID: 8701761
    VIRIN: 241016-N-CT713-1072
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Sailors Participate in a General Quarters Drill [Image 18 of 18], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Flight Operations
    CVN-70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Nimitz-class Aircraft Carrier
    Third Fleet
    Prepared

