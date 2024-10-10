Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024

    USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241016-N-CV021-1243 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), the Philippine Navy’s first-in-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150), and the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331) conduct a maneuvering exercise in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 22:05
    Photo ID: 8701662
    VIRIN: 241016-N-CV021-1243
    Resolution: 6011x4007
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024, by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024
    USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024
    USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024

    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet
    Sama Sama 2024

