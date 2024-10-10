USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-CV021-1184 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Ronnie Gonzalez, from West Covina, California, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Diquan Anderson, from Cameron, North Carolina, conduct flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in preparation for a maneuvering exercise in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)