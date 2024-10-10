USS Howard conducts a maneuvering exercise during Sama Sama 2024

241016-N-CV021-1157 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Jonathan Longoria, from Rockport, Texas, conducts flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in preparation for a maneuvering exercise with the Royal Canadian Navy’s Halifax-class frigate HMCS Vancouver (FFH-331) in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 22:05
|Photo ID:
|8701660
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-CV021-1157
|Resolution:
|6330x4220
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|ROCKPORT, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
