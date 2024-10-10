Sailors aboard the USS Howard make preparations for a gunnery exercise during Sama Sama 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-CV021-1050 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) Cmdr. Jason Burroughs, executive officer of the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), stands watch on the ship’s bridge in preparation for a gunnery exercise in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)