Sailors aboard the USS Howard make preparations for a gunnery exercise during Sama Sama 2024

241016-N-CV021-1025 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) install mats on the fo’c’sle in preparation for a gunnery exercise in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 16, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
