USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Apprentice Angel Rojas Polanco, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, performs a song during a Hispanic Heritage month celebration in the forward mess deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 16, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)