Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Apprentice Angel Rojas Polanco, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, performs a song during a Hispanic Heritage month celebration in the forward mess deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 16, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 20:13
|Photo ID:
|8701567
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-SI601-1095
|Resolution:
|3243x2162
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Hometown:
|SANTO DOMINGO, DO
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.