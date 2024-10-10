Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration [Image 7 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    From left, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) Airman Apprentice Angel Rojas Polanco, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Genesis Inomedina, from Orlando, Florida, and Yeoman 3rd Class Eduardo Caraballo, from Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, perform a song during a Hispanic Heritage month celebration in the forward mess deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 16, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 20:13
    VIRIN: 241016-N-SI601-1064
