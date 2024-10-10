USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Dale Gregory, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), speaks to Sailors about contributions of Hispanic Americans during a Hispanic Heritage month celebration in the forward mess deck while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 16, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)