USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday

Capt. Dale Gregory, right, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airmen Victor Diaz, from San Bernadino, California, cut a cake during a celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday in the forward mess deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 15, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)