Capt. Dale Gregory, right, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Aviation Ordnanceman Airmen Victor Diaz, from San Bernadino, California, cut a cake during a celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday in the forward mess deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 15, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)
|10.15.2024
|10.16.2024 20:13
|8701563
|241015-N-OE145-1057
|5648x4034
|1.31 MB
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US
|2
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.