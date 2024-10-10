Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) celebrates U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jordan Brown 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Capt. Dale Gregory, right, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Shelby Spinnato, from Sweet home, Oregon, speak after a celebration of the U.S. Navy’s 249th birthday in the forward mess deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) while in-port Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 15, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jordan C. Brown)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 20:13
    Photo ID: 8701562
    VIRIN: 241015-N-OE145-1061
    Resolution: 6311x4212
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Hometown: SWEET HOME, OREGON, US
