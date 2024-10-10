USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Marshall Wastewater Treatment Facility

Maj. Gen. Mark Quander, Lakes and River Division Commander, and Col. Justin Pabis, New England District Commander, conduct a detailed assessment of a Wastewater Treatment plant in Marshall, North Carolina, on Oct. 14, 2024.
In NC, personnel continue assessments of water/wastewater treatment facilities. Teams have assessed water facilities and wastewater facilities in coordination with FEMA, EPA, & NC. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)
|10.14.2024
|10.16.2024 18:49
|8701434
|241014-A-SL031-2525
|5472x3648
|12.09 MB
|MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|9
|0
