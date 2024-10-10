Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage from Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina, on Oct. 14, 2024.



In NC, personnel continue assessments of water/wastewater treatment facilities. Teams have assessed water facilities and wastewater facilities in coordination with FEMA, EPA, & NC. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)