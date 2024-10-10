Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina [Image 12 of 14]

    Recovery Efforts Continue in Marshall, North Carolina

    MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Damage from Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina, on Oct. 14, 2024.

    In NC, personnel continue assessments of water/wastewater treatment facilities. Teams have assessed water facilities and wastewater facilities in coordination with FEMA, EPA, & NC. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 18:49
    Location: MARSHALL, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    USACE
    Emergency Management
    Disaster Response
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24

