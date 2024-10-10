Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility

    WEAVERVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Dylan Burnell 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    USACE emergency operations personnel conduct a detailed assessment of a Water Treatment plant in Weaverville, North Carolina, on Oct. 13, 2024.

    In NC, personnel continue assessments of water/wastewater treatment facilities. Teams have assessed water facilities and wastewater facilities in coordination with FEMA, EPA, & NC. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Dylan Burnell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 18:43
    Photo ID: 8701417
    VIRIN: 241013-A-SL031-7007
    Resolution: 5126x3417
    Size: 11.12 MB
    Location: WEAVERVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility [Image 8 of 8], by Dylan Burnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility
    USACE Personnel Conduct Detailed Assessment of Weaverville Water Treatment Facility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Emergency Management
    Disaster Response
    Hurricane Helene
    Helene24
    HurricaneHelene24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download