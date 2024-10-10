Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rod Conley, Ability One senior business development representative, gives a presentation on what Ability One offers individuals with disabilities during the National Disability Employment Awareness Month Presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 16, 2024. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies that benefit employers and employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)