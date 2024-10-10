Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhonda Cochran, Project SEARCH instructor, and Philip James, Project SEARCH jobs skills trainer, give a presentation on what Project SEARCH offers individuals with disabilities during the National Disability Employment Awareness Month Presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 16, 2024. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies that benefit employers and employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

