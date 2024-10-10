Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Chinmayee Huber, 81st Comptroller Squadron special actions team, gives the opening remarks during the National Disability Employment Awareness Month Presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 16, 2024. NDEAM celebrates the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities past and present while showcasing supportive, inclusive employment policies that benefit employers and employees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)