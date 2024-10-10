Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen assigned to the 336th Training Squadron participate in freestyle drill during the 4th Quarter Drill Down at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 11, 2024. Drill downs are hosted quarterly by the 81st Training Group to allow Airmen and other service members in training an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in executing drill movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)