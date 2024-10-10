Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th Quarter Drill Down [Image 11 of 19]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4th Quarter Drill Down

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 336th Training Squadron report in before they start freestyle drill during the 4th Quarter Drill Down at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Oct. 11, 2024. Drill downs are hosted quarterly by the 81st Training Group to allow Airmen and other service members in training an opportunity to demonstrate proficiency in executing drill movements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 14:10
    Photo ID: 8700842
    VIRIN: 241011-F-TI822-1674
    Resolution: 4672x7008
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Quarter Drill Down [Image 19 of 19], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down
    4th Quarter Drill Down

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    4th Quarter Drill Down

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download