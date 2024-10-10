Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helene Survivors at Disaster Recovery Center in Bakersville, North Carolina

    Helene Survivors at Disaster Recovery Center in Bakersville, North Carolina

    BAKERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Alexis Hall 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Bakersville, N.C. (Oct. 15, 2024) - Survivors speak with FEMA employees while applying for federal assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center after Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 in Bakersville, NC. FEMA photo by Alex Hall

    This work, Helene Survivors at Disaster Recovery Center in Bakersville, North Carolina, by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    HurricaneHelene24

