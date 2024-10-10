Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. David Borden, 434th Mission Support Group commander, delivers remarks to attendees of the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron change of command ceremony held during the October UTA weekend at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. Borden turned command of the squadron over to its incoming commander, Maj. Benjamin Ortega, during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)