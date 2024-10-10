Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 6 of 8]

    Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing stand during the beginning of the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron's change of command ceremony held during the October UTA at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Benjamin Ortega assumed command of the 434th CES from Maj. Bartholemew Erwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)

    Date Taken: 10.05.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 12:19
    Photo ID: 8700568
    VIRIN: 241005-F-LI355-1051
    Resolution: 6048x3368
    Size: 11.49 MB
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
    civil engineer squadron
    change of command ceremony
    CES
    change of command

