Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

Members of the 434th Air Refueling Wing stand during the beginning of the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron's change of command ceremony held during the October UTA at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. During the ceremony, Maj. Benjamin Ortega assumed command of the 434th CES from Maj. Bartholemew Erwin. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)