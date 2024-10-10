Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bartholemew Erwin, left, and Maj. Benjamin Ortega watch a speaker deliver remarks during a change of command ceremony held for the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. During the ceremony, Erwin relinquished command of the squadron while Ortega assumed it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)