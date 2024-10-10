Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bartholemew Erwin, outgoing commander of the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron, renders his final salute to the squadron during a formal change of command ceremony held at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. Command of the squadron was turned over to Maj. Benjamin Ortega during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)