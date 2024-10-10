U.S. Air Force Maj. Bartholemew Erwin, outgoing commander of the 434th Civil Engineer Squadron, renders his final salute to the squadron during a formal change of command ceremony held at Grissom Air Reserve Base, Indiana, Oct. 5, 2024. Command of the squadron was turned over to Maj. Benjamin Ortega during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexis Morris)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 12:19
|Photo ID:
|8700565
|VIRIN:
|241005-F-LI355-1104
|Resolution:
|3411x1291
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ortega to lead 434th Civil Engineer Squadron [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.