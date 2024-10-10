Bakersville, N.C. (Oct. 15, 2024) - Survivors speak with FEMA employees while applying for federal assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center after Tropical Storm Helene on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 in Bakersville, NC. FEMA photo by Alex Hall
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 12:05
|Photo ID:
|8700557
|VIRIN:
|241015-O-AH964-9502
|Resolution:
|4744x3163
|Size:
|915.37 KB
|Location:
|BAKERSVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Helene Survivors at Disaster Recovery Center in Bakersville, North Carolina [Image 10 of 10], by Alexis Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.