North Carolina - Power restoration, debris removal and deep cleaning efforts continue in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.
|Date Taken:
|10.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 10:33
|Photo ID:
|8700311
|VIRIN:
|241015-O-RP039-4792
|Resolution:
|6006x4004
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Recovery Efforts Continue in Western North Carolina After Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.