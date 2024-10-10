Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recovery Efforts Continue in Western North Carolina After Hurricane Helene [Image 2 of 3]

    Recovery Efforts Continue in Western North Carolina After Hurricane Helene

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Madeleine Cook 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    North Carolina - Power restoration, debris removal and deep cleaning efforts continue in western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene.

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8700311
    VIRIN: 241015-O-RP039-4792
    Resolution: 6006x4004
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recovery Efforts Continue in Western North Carolina After Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

