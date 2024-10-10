Date Taken: 10.14.2024 Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:33 Photo ID: 8700311 VIRIN: 241015-O-RP039-4792 Resolution: 6006x4004 Size: 2.45 MB Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Recovery Efforts Continue in Western North Carolina After Hurricane Helene [Image 3 of 3], by Madeleine Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.