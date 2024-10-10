USS Oscar Austin Arrival Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 16, 2024) Adm. Stuart Munsch, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, departs the arrival ceremony of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) after completing its homeport shift to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Oct. 16, 2024. Oscar Austin is the first of two additional DDGs to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force-Europe (FDNF-E) force. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)