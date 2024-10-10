Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin Arrival Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Oscar Austin Arrival Ceremony

    ROTA, SPAIN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Oct. 16, 2024) Ms. Rian Harris, Chargé d'Affaires ad interim, U.S. Embassy Spain and Andorra, departs the arrival ceremony of the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) after completing its homeport shift to Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, Oct. 16, 2024. Oscar Austin is the first of two additional DDGs to join the Forward Deployed Naval Force-Europe (FDNF-E) force. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:40
    Photo ID: 8700305
    VIRIN: 241016-N-NC885-1086
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.68 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    NAVSTA Rota
    Homeport
    USS Oscar Austin
    DDG 79
    EURAFCENT

