Echo Company 15k Hike

Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the culminating 15k hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 4, 2024. The 15k hike is the last event recruits complete before they are given their Eagle Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)