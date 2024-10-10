Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Echo Company 15k Hike [Image 2 of 3]

    Echo Company 15k Hike

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Van Hoang 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct the culminating 15k hike on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 4, 2024. The 15k hike is the last event recruits complete before they are given their Eagle Globe and Anchor and officially become United States Marines. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:27
    Photo ID: 8700295
    VIRIN: 241004-M-VH019-1040
    Resolution: 5963x3636
    Size: 14.43 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, Echo Company 15k Hike [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    hike
    recruit
    training
    ERR
    MCRDPI
    main pack

