USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal

BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 7, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during search and rescue swimmer training while operating in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 7, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 10:21
|Photo ID:
|8700293
|VIRIN:
|241007-N-UA460-1247
|Resolution:
|3011x2134
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|BAY OF BENGAL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
