Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal

    BAY OF BENGAL

    10.07.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 7, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during search and rescue swimmer training while operating in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 7, 2024. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8700293
    VIRIN: 241007-N-UA460-1247
    Resolution: 3011x2134
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal
    USS Dewey (DDG 105) Conducts Search and Rescue Swimmer Drill While Operating in the Bay of Bengal

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Rescue
    7th Fleet
    RHIB
    DESRON 15
    Dewey

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download