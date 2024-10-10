Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Disaster Assistance Teams in Palm Beach County, Florida [Image 6 of 7]

    Disaster Assistance Teams in Palm Beach County, Florida

    PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Patrick Moore 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Palm Beach County, Fla. (Oct. 15, 2024) - DSA crews canvas an area of The Acreage in Palm Beach County Florida.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 10:21
    Photo ID: 8700291
    VIRIN: 241015-O-MK680-9893
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 9.53 MB
    Location: PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Disaster Assistance Teams in Palm Beach County, Florida [Image 7 of 7], by Patrick Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

