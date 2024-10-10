USS Howard celebrates the Navy’s birthday during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241013-N-CV021-1167 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Edwin Long II, from San Diego, front, Cmdr. Eric Smitley, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), middle, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Ibn Powell, from Tampa, Florida, cut the cake during a celebration for the Navy’s birthday on the mess deck during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea, Oct. 13, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)