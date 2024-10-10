Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard celebrates the Navy’s birthday during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea [Image 2 of 3]

    USS Howard celebrates the Navy’s birthday during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241013-N-CV021-1167 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Information Systems Technician 1st Class Edwin Long II, from San Diego, front, Cmdr. Eric Smitley, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), middle, and Logistics Specialist Seaman Ibn Powell, from Tampa, Florida, cut the cake during a celebration for the Navy’s birthday on the mess deck during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea, Oct. 13, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
