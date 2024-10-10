USS Howard celebrates the Navy’s birthday during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241013-N-CV021-1153 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2024) The U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) celebrates the Navy’s birthday on the mess decks during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea, Oct. 13, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)