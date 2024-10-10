USS Howard conducts flight quarters with an AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter from the BRP Jose Rizal during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241013-N-CV021-1131 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2024) U.S. Navy Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Diquan Anderson, from Cameron, North Carolina, left, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, conduct flight quarters with a Philippine Navy AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter aboard the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea, Oct. 13, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)