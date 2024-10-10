241013-N-CV021-1104 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2024) U.S Navy Senior Chief Boatswain's Mate Christopher Stamps, from Indianapolis, left, Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Diquan Anderson, from Cameron, North Carolina, middle, and Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Robert Taylor, from Jonesboro, Georgia, conduct flight quarters with a Philippine Navy AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter aboard the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea, Oct. 13, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 03:39
|Photo ID:
|8699956
|VIRIN:
|241013-N-CV021-1104
|Resolution:
|5502x3668
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|CAMERON, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|JONESBORO, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Howard conducts flight quarters with an AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter from the BRP Jose Rizal during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Alexandria Esteban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.