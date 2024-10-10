USS Howard (DDG 83) participates in an anti-submarine exercise during Sama Sama 2024 in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241013-N-CV021-1063 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 13, 2024) The Philippine Navy’s Jose Rizal-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150) launches an AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat helicopter during an anti-submarine exercise with the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 13, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)