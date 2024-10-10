Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47) [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    JAPAN

    10.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Pursley 

    Amphibious Squadron 11

    SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2024) The American Red Cross visits the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), with emotional therapy dogs, Oct. 10. Rushmore, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.11.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 02:47
    Photo ID: 8699943
    VIRIN: 241010-N-FC892-1213
    Resolution: 2438x1709
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)
    American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download