American Red Cross Brings Emotional Therapy Dogs to USS Rushmore (LSD 47)

SASEBO, Japan (Oct. 11, 2024) The American Red Cross visits the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), with emotional therapy dogs, Oct. 10. Rushmore, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cole Pursley)
