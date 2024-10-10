Sailors aboard USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea exercise during Sama Sama 2024

241012-N-CV021-1151 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 12, 2024) A Japanese Maritime Patrol Aircraft Kawasaki P-1, the Philippine Navy’s first -in-class frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150), and the U.S. Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) conduct a replenishment-at-sea exercise in the South China Sea as part of Sama Sama 2024, Oct. 12, 2024. Sama Sama is a bilateral exercise hosted by the Philippines and the United States with participants from Australia, Canada, France and Japan, designed to promote regional security, cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)
|Date Taken:
|10.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.16.2024 00:46
|Photo ID:
|8699857
|VIRIN:
|241012-N-CV021-1151
|Resolution:
|6432x4288
|Size:
|2.46 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
