17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nickolas Hardy, 109th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadron space systems operator, transports communication equipment for a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Rapid Infiltration with his passenger Lt. Col. Shumpei Fujimura, 109th EWS director of operations, during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01 on Palua, Oct. 11, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)