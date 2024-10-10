17th Field Artillery Brigade deploys High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during JPMRC 25-01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Army soldiers assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade drive a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMAR) to conduct a High-Intensity Rapid Air Insertion training during Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center on Palau, Oct. 11, 2024. The Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) is the Army’s newest Combat Training Center (CTC) and generates readiness in the environments and conditions where our forces are most likely to operate in. JPMRC 25-01 includes training participants from across the U.S. Joint Force, and multinational Allies and partners. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)