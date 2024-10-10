Feature: Loadmaster Legacy - Father and Son Serve Together in the Skies

Airman 1st Class Tyler Witucki, a loadmaster with the 146th Airlift Wing, and his father, Randy Witucki, aloadmaster with the U.S. Navy's VX30 unit, recently had opportunity to work together as a team on a Navy KC-130 T aircraft during Exercise Grey Flag 2024 on September 19, 2024 at Point Mugu Air Station, California. (Courtesy photos)
