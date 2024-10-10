Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nordhaus promoted to general

    Nordhaus promoted to general

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena 

    National Guard Bureau

    Retired Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the promotion ceremony for Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Nordhaus succeeds Hokanson and will serve as the 30th CNGB and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Chief of the National Guard Bureau
    Steven Nordhaus
    CNGB30

