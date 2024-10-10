Nordhaus promoted to general

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the 29th chief of the National Guard Bureau, hosts the promotion ceremony for Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, Joint Base Myer Henderson Hall, Arlington, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024. Nordhaus succeeds Hokanson and will serve as the 30th CNGB and as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Pena)