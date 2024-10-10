Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to NASNI [Image 7 of 10]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to NASNI

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Keenan Daniels 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    241015-N-VW723-1086 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) man the rails as the ship pulls into port upon return from deployment. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport after conducting operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation as part of a routine deployment in support of global maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 16:48
    Photo ID: 8699297
    VIRIN: 241015-N-VW723-1347
    Resolution: 4551x3251
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to NASNI [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Keenan Daniels, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 71
    Deployment
    Theodore Roosevelt
    NASNI
    CNAF

