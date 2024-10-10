USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returns to NASNI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241015-N-VW723-1086 SAN DIEGO (Oct. 15, 2024) Sailors assigned to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) man the rails as the ship pulls into port upon return from deployment. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport after conducting operations in the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operation as part of a routine deployment in support of global maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Keenan Daniels)