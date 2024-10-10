Maj. Gen. Ryder visits the 55th Medical Group

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Jeannine M. Ryder, Air Force Medical Agency commander and Defense Health Network Continental director, and Chief Master Sgt. Jerry Dunn, Air Force Medical Command command chief, speak to Airmen during an all-call at the 55th Medical Group at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, Oct. 9, 2024. Ryder and Dunn spoke to medics about changes taking place across the Defense Health Agency and the importance of Offutt’s medics in providing top quality care, supporting medically ready forces, and staying ready as medics to support Great Power Competition. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Destiny Walker)