IANTN Assistant Secretary for Planning and Strategic Initiatives Completes his Duties at 4th Fleet

241003-N-DB801-3105

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Oct. 3, 2024) – Inter-American Naval Telecommunications Network (IANTN) Assistant Secretary for Planning and Strategic Initiatives, Ecuadorian Navy Cmdr. Oliver Dalgo (left), receives his commemorative IANTN Plaque from IANTN Secretary, U.S. Navy Cmdr. Gregory Farrell (right), during a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet compound onboard Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024. Cmdr. Dalgo received the plaque for his service to IANTN from May 2023 to October 2024. Established in 1962, IANTN’s mission is to maintain a permanent link among naval authorities of the Americas. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet hosts the multi-national IANTN staff, which oversees IANTN detachments and operations centers in 19 partner nations in the Caribbean, Central and South America, and coordinates the biennial Inter-American Naval Conference (IANC). U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet is the trusted maritime partner for Caribbean, Central and South America maritime forces leading to improved unity, security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)