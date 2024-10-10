Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the flight line [Image 14 of 16]

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin 

    366th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Xavier Kruse, left, assigned to the 391st Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS), and Airman 1st Class Andrew Compean, with the 391st FGS, change a tire on an F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, Sep. 20, 2024. In the era of Great Power Competition, Airmen must be mission-ready, capable of generating airpower, and committed to maintaining their aircraft at peak performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Grace Turpin)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 15:03
    Photo ID: 8699052
    VIRIN: 240920-F-PO088-1098
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of the flight line [Image 16 of 16], by SrA Grace Turpin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

